New Pearl Limestone is a high-density stone that glows with the deep lustre of pearls. Its honed surface has a slight translucence, creating an amazing visual depth, making it incredibly popular and multi-functional. Ancient fossils visible throughout the stone confirm the natural history and variation to the final product.

Largely monochromatic, with subtle variations, this stone complements color schemes in any environment, never upstaging its surrounds. It's appropriate for modern and classic applications and is particularly striking when used in oversized architectural elements such as lintels, sills and stair blocks. Similarly, its compact nature and strength means it holds hand finishes on all faces. It is also ideal for pool decks as its non-crystalline structure keeps its markedly cooler than sandstone or granite.

Recommended Uses:

Pavers

Veneer

Stair blocks

Quoins

Coping/caps

Curbs

Sills/lintels

Carved objects

Columns

Sinks/tubs

Slabs

Cobblestones



Installation

Its strong primary grain can cause edges to chip under pressure, so this stone should be mortar set. For veneers, it should be set with a tooled or raked joint or set more tightly in the wedge mortar method.