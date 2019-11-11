Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rhodes Architectural Stone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
New Pearl Limestone Fireplace Veneer
New Pearl Limestone Ralph Lauren
New Pearl Limestone Veneer
New Pearl Limestone Wilshire Installation
New Pearl Limestone Fireplace Veneer
New Pearl Limestone Ralph Lauren
New Pearl Limestone Veneer
New Pearl Limestone Wilshire Installation

New Pearl Limestone

Last Updated on 11 Nov 2019

New Pearl Limestone is a high-density stone that glows with the deep lustre of pearls. Its honed surface has a slight translucence, creating an amazing visual depth, making it incredibly popular and multi-functional.

Overview
Description

New Pearl Limestone is a high-density stone that glows with the deep lustre of pearls. Its honed surface has a slight translucence, creating an amazing visual depth, making it incredibly popular and multi-functional. Ancient fossils visible throughout the stone confirm the natural history and variation to the final product.

Largely monochromatic, with subtle variations, this stone complements color schemes in any environment, never upstaging its surrounds. It's appropriate for modern and classic applications and is particularly striking when used in oversized architectural elements such as lintels, sills and stair blocks. Similarly, its compact nature and strength means it holds hand finishes on all faces. It is also ideal for pool decks as its non-crystalline structure keeps its markedly cooler than sandstone or granite.

Recommended Uses:

  • Pavers
  • Veneer
  • Stair blocks
  • Quoins
  • Coping/caps
  • Curbs
  • Sills/lintels
  • Carved objects
  • Columns
  • Sinks/tubs
  • Slabs
  • Cobblestones

Installation

Its strong primary grain can cause edges to chip under pressure, so this stone should be mortar set. For veneers, it should be set with a tooled or raked joint or set more tightly in the wedge mortar method.

Contact
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Building 5 650 Church Street

03 8199 9555
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap