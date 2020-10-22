Milano Collection
With a 4mm solid top layer this collection offers great value to all oak flooring lovers. This 15mm thick floor is a great alternative to the 20mm thick range, where there are finished floor height restrictions.
190x1900x15mm boards - 190mm wide boards are very popular and will suit any room.
These boards can be floated as well as glued down.