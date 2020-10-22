Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Style Timber Floor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Euro Oak Mega Collection Wooden Floor Showroom Dining Room Kitchen Interior
Style Timber Floors Mega Collection Detailing
Style Timber Floors Mega Collection Residential Interior
Style Timber Floors Mega Collection Residential Kitchen
Style Timber Floors Mega Collection Detailing
Euro Oak Mega Collection Wooden Floor Showroom Dining Room Kitchen Interior
Style Timber Floors Mega Collection Detailing
Style Timber Floors Mega Collection Residential Interior
Style Timber Floors Mega Collection Residential Kitchen
Style Timber Floors Mega Collection Detailing

Mega Collection

Last Updated on 22 Oct 2020

220mm wide boards combine both modern and antique finishes. The generous 6mm Oak top layers guarantee to have the same lifespan as traditional hardwood floors.

Overview
Description

220mm wide boards combine both modern and antique finishes. The generous 6mm Oak top layers guarantee to have the same lifespan as traditional hardwood floors.

A multi-layer hardwood base makes the floor structurally even more stable than solid timber, avoiding common problems like cupping and twisting after installation. This can be installed on battens and joists as well as glued down.

These floors have been refined with brushing, hand scraping, smoking and staining techniques to create magnificent textural experiences.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Style Timber Floor E-Catalog

2.86 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Shop 1/133 Botany Rd Waterloo

02 8094 8859
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap