Mega Collection

220mm wide boards combine both modern and antique finishes. The generous 6mm Oak top layers guarantee to have the same lifespan as traditional hardwood floors.

A multi-layer hardwood base makes the floor structurally even more stable than solid timber, avoiding common problems like cupping and twisting after installation. This can be installed on battens and joists as well as glued down.

These floors have been refined with brushing, hand scraping, smoking and staining techniques to create magnificent textural experiences.