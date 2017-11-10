Luxurious lighting features with Kaynemaile®
Kaynemaile’s patented, polycarbonate mesh can be used for beautiful lighting features and chandeliers. Well-positioned lighting is a successful and cost-effective way to add value to your interior installation. A unique combination of reflection and refraction of light allows the mesh to take on an glistening look - almost like jewelery. Add a stunning feature to your commercial or residential space.