Kaynemaile Cornell University lighting feature
Kaynemaile clouds Cornell University
Kaynemaile art lighting
Kaynemaile Calamvale Hotel lighting
Kaynemaile luxmaile chandelier
Luxurious lighting features with Kaynemaile®

Last Updated on 10 Nov 2017

Kaynemaile’s patented, polycarbonate mesh can be used for beautiful lighting features and chandeliers.

Description

Kaynemaile’s patented, polycarbonate mesh can be used for beautiful lighting features and chandeliers. Well-positioned lighting is a successful and cost-effective way to add value to your interior installation. A unique combination of reflection and refraction of light allows the mesh to take on an glistening look - almost like jewelery. Add a stunning feature to your commercial or residential space.

