Jewel Mono Pendant by Axolight

Jewel Mono is a collection of suspended lamps which exemplify minimalist design, lighting performance and technical innovation. The recycled nylon arch, produced with a 3D printing technology to prevent waste, cradles an aluminium conical shape housing an LED light source.

An 'anti-glare' lens made of recycled glass softens the emission ideal for accent lighting or in series to create a more diffused beam. Jewel Mono is available in a variety of finishes and source options with canopy or recessed mounting. Designed by Clara del Portillo and Alex Selma of Studio Yonoh.