Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Studio Italia Logo Black
Studio Italia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Axolight Jewel Mono Black Grey Set
Axolight Jewel Oro Mono
Axolight Jewel Suspension Mono Still
Hero Studio Italia Modificata
Axolight Jewel Mono Black Grey Set
Axolight Jewel Oro Mono
Axolight Jewel Suspension Mono Still
Hero Studio Italia Modificata

Jewel Mono Pendant by Axolight

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2022

Jewel Mono is a collection of suspended lamps which exemplify minimalist design, lighting performance and technical innovation. The recycled nylon arch, produced with a 3D printing technology to prevent waste, cradles an aluminium conical shape housing an LED light source.

Overview
Description

Jewel Mono is a collection of suspended lamps which exemplify minimalist design, lighting performance and technical innovation. The recycled nylon arch, produced with a 3D printing technology to prevent waste, cradles an aluminium conical shape housing an LED light source.

An 'anti-glare' lens made of recycled glass softens the emission ideal for accent lighting or in series to create a more diffused beam. Jewel Mono is available in a variety of finishes and source options with canopy or recessed mounting. Designed by Clara del Portillo and Alex Selma of Studio Yonoh.

Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

12 Thomas St Yarraville

03 9690 4155
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap