Herringbone Casa Collection
Herringbone Casa Collection

Last Updated on 21 Oct 2020

Engineered Parquet Herringbone originated during the Baroque period. It is a traditional floor pattern that is traditional as well as modern transcending time. The CASA Herringbone timber flooring is made of select grade oak only

Overview
Description

Engineered Parquet Herringbone originated during the Baroque period. It is a traditional floor pattern that is traditional as well as modern transcending time.

Style Timber Herringbone flooring can be installed in different patterns. Aside from the traditional Herringbone pattern, this range also offers many other possibilities in design:

  • Plait
  • Shifted
  • Dice
  • Lamella

The Casa Herringbone timber flooring is made of select grade oak only, also offering a larger size Herringbone plank of 950mmx190mmx20mm.

Contact
Office Address: Sydney, NSW

Shop 1/133 Botany Rd Waterloo

02 8094 8859
