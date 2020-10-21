Herringbone Casa Collection
Engineered Parquet Herringbone originated during the Baroque period. It is a traditional floor pattern that is traditional as well as modern transcending time. The CASA Herringbone timber flooring is made of select grade oak only
Overview
Style Timber Herringbone flooring can be installed in different patterns. Aside from the traditional Herringbone pattern, this range also offers many other possibilities in design:
- Plait
- Shifted
- Dice
- Lamella
The Casa Herringbone timber flooring is made of select grade oak only, also offering a larger size Herringbone plank of 950mmx190mmx20mm.