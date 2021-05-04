GLYDE Decorative Screen Systems offer a versatile design element, solving problems in commercial spaces while adding a dash of character. They can serve solely as a decorative feature or work as space dividers and privacy element.

GLYDE Decorative Screens come in lots of different finishes and accommodate perforated metal, whiteboards, pinboards, or fabric panels. Use them to transform a generic interior space into a collection of great-looking, flexible, and functional areas.

Practical interior architecture and design elements are easy with GLYDE.

GLYDE Decorative Screens are custom manufactured to meet each project’s requirements. Our state of the art CNC machinery, aluminium welding capabilities, powder coating line, as well as installation teams, ensures your concept becomes reality. The GLYDE team will assist you with developing the screens for your project.

More panel options deliver greater usability.

Decorative acoustic panels manage sound reverberation.

Whiteboards complement collaborative working or learning spaces.

Incorporate vertical gardens to create a living movable wall.

Perforated sheets satisfy semi-privacy requirements.



Talk to our team for customisation options of GLYDE Decorative Screen systems to meet the needs of your project.