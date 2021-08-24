Glue Down 3mm
Last Updated on 24 Aug 2021
Serfloor 3mm Glue Down Vinyl Planks are a commercial grade wood look range that is versatile as it can be used for all commercial and domestic environments with it’s 0.5mm wear layer.
Overview
Description
Serfloor 3mm Glue Down Vinyl Planks are a commercial grade wood look range that is versatile as it can be used for all commercial and domestic environments with it’s 0.5mm wear layer.
Serfloor Glue Down Vinyl Planks are 100% water resistant and designed for durability and low maintenance, it is fit for almost any indoor flooring requirement including all wet areas.