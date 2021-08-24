Logo
Serfloor Spotted Gum Flooring
Serfloor Spotted Gum Flooring Hallway
Serfloor Spotted Gum Flooring Passageway
Glue Down 3mm

Last Updated on 24 Aug 2021

Last Updated on 24 Aug 2021

Serfloor 3mm Glue Down Vinyl Planks are a commercial grade wood look range that is versatile as it can be used for all commercial and domestic environments with it's 0.5mm wear layer.

Overview
Description

Serfloor Glue Down Vinyl Planks are 100% water resistant and designed for durability and low maintenance, it is fit for almost any indoor flooring requirement including all wet areas.

Serfloor Glue Down Vinyl Planks are 100% water resistant and designed for durability and low maintenance, it is fit for almost any indoor flooring requirement including all wet areas.

Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

1/151-159 Princes Hwy

