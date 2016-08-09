Fabrication technology from Craft Metals

Craft Metals have a range of options and products for fabrication.

Turret Punching

Available in round, square, slot and rectangular turret punching allows for multi tool stations for hole sizes between 5 and 50mm. Sheet process can take place up to 1200 x 3000mm in size and up to 3mm of aluminium and 1.5mm for zinc, copper and brass.

Rollforming

V25 interlocking panel system including tapered panels, Astro snap lock system and an Angle standing seam system with a minimum radius of 600mm.

CNC Folding and Notching

CNC Folding machines up to 4 metres in length, along with an 8 metre bending machine and 3 meter break press and a variable angle notcher. They specialise in custom made flashings of difficult shapes.

Coil processing

The state-of-the-art coil processing line offers handling and slitting for coils up to 3000kg and 1200mm widths. It offers continuous length slitting with 5 pairs of slitting rolls, guillotine shear precision cutting and is the ideal setup for individual and mass production of coil cut to size.