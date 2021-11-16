EPEC: Electronic pin euro cylinder (62mm)

The EPEC provides a multi-user PIN code functionality & management for Euro Cylinder lockbodies.

The Electronic PIN Euro Cylinder (EPEC) will help provide your door with a smarter lock. The EPEC replaces traditional fixed or floating cam key lock Euro cylinder with a digital-key & turn operation; while retaining the existing lock body and handle.

While most digital-key entry locks are only a single handle body lock option, EPEC is designed to fit the existing euro cylinder profile and provide a greater choice of designs in handle furniture and lock bodies.

The EPEC allows you to create and manage up to two groups and 12 unique PIN codes; you’ll never have to worry about losing a key again.