EPEC: Electronic pin euro cylinder (62mm)
Last Updated on 16 Nov 2021
The EPEC provides a multi-user PIN code functionality & management for Euro Cylinder lockbodies.
Overview
The EPEC provides a multi-user PIN code functionality & management for Euro Cylinder lockbodies.
The Electronic PIN Euro Cylinder (EPEC) will help provide your door with a smarter lock. The EPEC replaces traditional fixed or floating cam key lock Euro cylinder with a digital-key & turn operation; while retaining the existing lock body and handle.
While most digital-key entry locks are only a single handle body lock option, EPEC is designed to fit the existing euro cylinder profile and provide a greater choice of designs in handle furniture and lock bodies.
The EPEC allows you to create and manage up to two groups and 12 unique PIN codes; you’ll never have to worry about losing a key again.
Contact
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389