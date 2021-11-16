Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Doric Products
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Doric EPEC Satin Black Third
Doric EPEC Satin Chrome Forth
Doric EPEC Satin Chrome Second
Hero Doric EPEC
Doric EPEC Satin Black Third
Doric EPEC Satin Chrome Forth
Doric EPEC Satin Chrome Second
Hero Doric EPEC

EPEC: Electronic pin euro cylinder (62mm)

Last Updated on 16 Nov 2021

The EPEC provides a multi-user PIN code functionality & management for Euro Cylinder lockbodies.

Overview
Description

The EPEC provides a multi-user PIN code functionality & management for Euro Cylinder lockbodies.

The Electronic PIN Euro Cylinder (EPEC) will help provide your door with a smarter lock. The EPEC replaces traditional fixed or floating cam key lock Euro cylinder with a digital-key & turn operation; while retaining the existing lock body and handle.

While most digital-key entry locks are only a single handle body lock option, EPEC is designed to fit the existing euro cylinder profile and provide a greater choice of designs in handle furniture and lock bodies.

The EPEC allows you to create and manage up to two groups and 12 unique PIN codes; you’ll never have to worry about losing a key again.

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap