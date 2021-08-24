Serfloor’s Engineered Hybrid Click Lock range is a revolutionary flooring system composed of a combination of natural limestone and PVC powder, which ensures dimensional stability. The key features of this range include the Uniclic® system and the acoustic backing, making it an ideal choice for your next commercial project.

Backed with a 30 year residential and 15 year commercial wear warranty, it is an ideal option for high traffic areas for both your home and workplace. All these features will guarantee you enjoy a beautiful floor for many years to come.