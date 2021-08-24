Logo
Serfloor Birch Living Room
Serfloor European Oak Living Room
Serfloor French Oak Living Room
Serfloor Hampton Oak Living Room
Serfloor Lemon Gum Living Room
Serfloor Rustic Oak Living Room
Serfloor Smoked Walnut Living Room

Engineered Hybrid Click Lock: Longboard and herringbone

Last Updated on 24 Aug 2021

Serfloor’s Engineered Hybrid Click Lock range is a revolutionary flooring system composed of a combination of natural limestone and PVC powder, which ensures dimensional stability. The key features of this range include the Uniclic® system and the acoustic backing, making it an ideal choice for your next commercial project.

Description

Serfloor’s Engineered Hybrid Click Lock range is a revolutionary flooring system composed of a combination of natural limestone and PVC powder, which ensures dimensional stability. The key features of this range include the Uniclic® system and the acoustic backing, making it an ideal choice for your next commercial project.

Backed with a 30 year residential and 15 year commercial wear warranty, it is an ideal option for high traffic areas for both your home and workplace. All these features will guarantee you enjoy a beautiful floor for many years to come.

DrawingBrochure
Hybrid Click Lock Longboard

6.39 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SPC Herringbone

2.99 MB

Download
Display AddressHallam, VIC

1/151-159 Princes Hwy

