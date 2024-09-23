DTPR0013 Stainless Steel Jumbo Toilet Roll Dispenser

Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024

Dolphy toilet paper dispensers are designed to fit most sizes of toilet paper roll. These units are designed to withstand light to heavy paper quality with ease. Our toilet paper dispensers are convenient to use, hygienic, efficient and durable. Toilet paper roll dispensers are ideal for use in residential and commercial bathrooms.