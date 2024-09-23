Logo
DTPR0013 Stainless Steel Jumbo Toilet Roll Dispenser

Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024

Dolphy toilet paper dispensers are designed to fit most sizes of toilet paper roll. These units are designed to withstand light to heavy paper quality with ease. Our toilet paper dispensers are convenient to use, hygienic, efficient and durable. Toilet paper roll dispensers are ideal for use in residential and commercial bathrooms.

Description

Dolphy toilet paper dispensers are designed to fit most sizes of toilet paper roll. These units are designed to withstand light to heavy paper quality with ease. Our toilet paper dispensers are convenient to use, hygienic, efficient and durable. Toilet paper roll dispensers are ideal for use in residential and commercial bathrooms.

Features & Benefits:

  • Product Name: Stainless Steel Jumbo Toilet Roll Dispenser
  • Product Code: DTPR0013
  • Material: 304 Stainless Steel
  • Colour: Silver
  • Dimension: 27 cm X 26 cm X 12.5 cm
  • Capacity: Standard Roll up to 108mm Wide Sheet x 300m Long

Contact
Display AddressCranbourne West, VIC

48 Whitfield Blvd

03 8787 8906
