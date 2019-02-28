Kaynemaile for interiors
Last Updated on 28 Feb 2019
Kaynemaile gives you the ability to divide and define interior spaces while providing transparency and airflow. Our hanging, folding or framed dividers are suitable for creating privacy and partitioning spaces. Being highly textural they add an artistic element to each space.
We have three standard configurations:
- Hanging Screens: Kaynemaile hanging screens are a simple ceiling-hung solution. Use them to divide interior spaces, create visual privacy and as decorative backdrops.
- Folding Screens: Kaynemaile folding screens can be used to divide spaces temporarily then retracted when not needed. They are ideal for creating smaller, more intimate spaces within big open plan areas.
- Framed Screens: Kaynemaile framed screens are designed to fit into framed openings and work perfectly in doors, windows and cabinetry.