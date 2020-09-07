Axia: A modern twist on tradition to revolutionise the bathroom

Axia offers a shifting perspective on the premium bathroom design, showcasing a fresh focus on crisp detailing with a powerful presence. Customers love Axia for its modern and minimalist aesthetic, particularly its ultra-thin outlets and lever-less handle design, all designed in Australia by our in-house team.

The international design industry loves Axia too, winning at the prestigious Red Dot, Good Design Awards and iF Design awards for innovation and cutting-edge design. Axia was two years in the making, and includes a full range of tapware, outlets, assemblies and accessories.

Axia’s design aesthetic enables architecture lovers to create statement tapware that will complement a contemporary environment, while also highly functional with fine precision etched grooves for easy operation and control. Revolutionising the bathroom experience, the unique Axia range is a modern twist on tradition with a full suite of beautifully crafted bathroom tapware set to become classic hero pieces in their own right.

The Axia range features high quality brass European cartridges in all products, Axia offers a lifetime replacement warranty on the cartridge with 1 year labour and 7 years replacement for products or parts for all finishes.