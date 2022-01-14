Axia offers a shifting perspective on the premium bathroom design, showcasing a fresh focus on crisp detailing with a powerful presence. We love Axia for its modern and minimalist aesthetic, particularly its ultra-thin outlets and lever-less handle design, all designed in Australia by our in-house team. The international design industry loves Axia too, winning at the prestigious Red Dot, Good Design Awards and iF Design awards for innovation and cutting-edge design. Axia was two years in the making, and includes a full range of tapware, outlets, assemblies, and accessories.

Launched in 2020 and designed in-house by the Phoenix R&D team, the Axia collection is a fresh take on modern minimalism, meticulously crafted with crisp detail and a strong presence. Lauded by the international design community, Axia is the recipient of a Red Dot Best of the Best Award, Good Design Award and iF Design Award.

Now, the team at Phoenix has further expanded the collection with the addition of two kitchen sink mixers – the Axia Hob Mixer Set Flexible Hose and Axia Hob Mixer Set Gooseneck. The strong design aesthetic of both products enables architecture lovers to create a statement in the kitchen, while also enjoying the benefits of highly functional tapware.

The Axia Hob Mixer Set Flexible Hose includes the Axia Hob Sink Outlet Flexible and Axia Hob Mixer. Featuring a velvet touch, matte black silicone hose for style and flexibility, as well as a single function handpiece that detaches from the cradle for extended reach, the Axia Hob Sink Outlet Flexible is a stunning design suitable for any contemporary home. Complementing it is the Axia Hob Mixer, which features fine precision etched grooves for easy operation and control.

Offering a more minimalist take is the Axia Hob Mixer Set Gooseneck, which has a delicately slim curved profile and features a 360° swivel spout for enhanced functionality. It also comes with the Axia Hob Mixer.

Both come in Chrome, Brushed Nickel and Matte Black finishes.

The new products – like the rest of the Axia collection – feature a high-quality standard mixer operation European cartridge, and Phoenix offers a lifetime warranty on the cartridge with 1-year labour a 7-year replacement for products or parts.

Explore the Axia Range here.