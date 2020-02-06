Plank Floor’s engineered Australian Hardwood Collection contains two of the country’s most iconic species; Blackbutt and Spotted Gum. The heartwood colour of Blackbutt ranges from yellow browns to light brown tones, in comparison to Spotted Gum which ranges from a light brown to dark red brown tones. The boards are constructed using our cross laminated multi-layer plywood technology to increase stability and longevity, and in turn deliver a high performance product.

Superior board stability along with a precision milled, glueless clip lock profile on 2 sides ensures an easy and seamless installation. Plank’s Hardwood range features a 3mm solid Australian timber wear layer with multi ply sub-layers. This method of construction produces optimal structural integrity due to the reduction in expansion and contraction of the board.

The Hardwood series is finished in natural hardwood oils and is applied in the pre-finished stage with premium UV oil treatment. The use of natural oils enables the timber to breath, regulating humidity and aiding in the prevention of warping and cupping.

Kry features and benefits: