Plank Floors
Plank Floors Australian Hardwood collection commercial interior
Plank Floors Australian hardwood flooring collection in commercial reception area
Plank Floors Australian hardwood flooring collection on stairs
Australian Hardwood Collection

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2020

Plank Floor’s engineered Australian Hardwood Collection contains two of the country’s most iconic species; Blackbutt and Spotted Gum.

Description

Plank Floor’s engineered Australian Hardwood Collection contains two of the country’s most iconic species; Blackbutt and Spotted Gum. The heartwood colour of Blackbutt ranges from yellow browns to light brown tones, in comparison to Spotted Gum which ranges from a light brown to dark red brown tones. The boards are constructed using our cross laminated multi-layer plywood technology to increase stability and longevity, and in turn deliver a high performance product.

Superior board stability along with a precision milled, glueless clip lock profile on 2 sides ensures an easy and seamless installation. Plank’s Hardwood range features a 3mm solid Australian timber wear layer with multi ply sub-layers. This method of construction produces optimal structural integrity due to the reduction in expansion and contraction of the board.

The Hardwood series is finished in natural hardwood oils and is applied in the pre-finished stage with premium UV oil treatment. The use of natural oils enables the timber to breath, regulating humidity and aiding in the prevention of warping and cupping.

Kry features and benefits:

  • 25 year residential structural warranty
  • 7 year commercial structural warranty
  • UV Oil finish to increase wear resistance
  • 3mm top veneer for longevity
  • Clip lock profile for secure installation
  • Low VOC emission
  • P3 Slip rating

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

17/36 O'Riordan St

02 9698 1251
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit 7/ 484 Graham Street

03 9645 3227
