Aurajet®: The next generation of showering

Methven has turned conventional showering on its head. Their advanced, patented Aurajet® spray technology delivers a stunning fan of luxuriously dense water droplets for a divine, yet highly efficient, showering experience. Hidden nozzles generate individual jets of water that collide against precisely angled surfaces within the elegant contours of the showerhead. At that moment of collision, the water travels across the surface edge and launches out from the channel, creating stunning fans of water. Aurajet® technology allows Methven to achieve twice the spray coverage and 20% more spray force over their conventional shower. The result is a full-bodied spray providing maximum body contact and an enveloping warmth. Methven’s most advanced, most invigorating shower experience yet.

Aurajet® technology is incorporated into Methven’s Aio Shower Collection. Available in Chrome or Matte Black, the Aio showerhead's unique halo-shaped sculptural form signals the promise of something extraordinary.

Methven showers are backed by their lifetime warranty. "Through intelligent design and precision engineering, we've found ways to shape water. Our love of water began in 1886 and today we remain committed to creating amazing water experiences." says Andy Grigor, Head of Design & Innovation at GWA.

Aio Showers, with Aurajet® technology, are available in Australia via Reece.