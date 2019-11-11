Quarried from central China’s hot valleys, Amande Limestone has been slow-baked for hundreds of millions of years. The stone’s warm colour range and soft texture make it very popular in sunny climates. Being high density, it’s much harder than common limestone, so is widely used for veneer, stair blocks and pavers. As it’s cooler underfoot than sandstone or granite, Amande Limestone is ideal for pool decks and where contact with hot stone is uncomfortable.

Its distinctive, yet varied colouring ranges from light caramel, to darker caramel and gray tones. Small black fossils sometimes create subtle, yet interesting natural variations in cross-sections. The stone’s most popular finishes are point stalk and adze.

Recommended Uses

Pavers

Veneer

Stair blocks

Quoins

Coping/caps

Curbs

Sills/lintels

Carved objects

Columns

Sinks/tub

Slabs

Cobblestones



Installation

Amande Limestone can be installed in any standard setting technique - mortar or thinnest on slab or by sand setting.