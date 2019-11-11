Logo
Rhodes Architectural Stone
Amande Limestone

Last Updated on 11 Nov 2019

Overview
Description

Quarried from central China’s hot valleys, Amande Limestone has been slow-baked for hundreds of millions of years. The stone’s warm colour range and soft texture make it very popular in sunny climates. Being high density, it’s much harder than common limestone, so is widely used for veneer, stair blocks and pavers. As it’s cooler underfoot than sandstone or granite, Amande Limestone is ideal for pool decks and where contact with hot stone is uncomfortable.

Its distinctive, yet varied colouring ranges from light caramel, to darker caramel and gray tones. Small black fossils sometimes create subtle, yet interesting natural variations in cross-sections. The stone’s most popular finishes are point stalk and adze.

Recommended Uses

  • Pavers
  • Veneer
  • Stair blocks
  • Quoins
  • Coping/caps
  • Curbs
  • Sills/lintels
  • Carved objects
  • Columns
  • Sinks/tub
  • Slabs
  • Cobblestones

Installation

Amande Limestone can be installed in any standard setting technique - mortar or thinnest on slab or by sand setting.

Contact
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Building 5 650 Church Street

03 8199 9555
