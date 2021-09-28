Akril Alipro is a creative and modern way to create a glass-like look without the expense of glass. It is an easy to install aluminium-based splashback with the ability to bend or curve the product and create that seamless finish. The Akril Alipro product can be used in bathroom wall linings, Kitchen Splashbacks or feature walls and curved pillars. It is a high-gloss finish that is mark, stain and fire resistant and easy to clean. Akril Alirpo is manufactured in Australia and a flame retardant system that looks great as a kitchen splashback.

Available in the Akril Decorator range of colours Alipro is great for a renovation installed directly over tiles to new builds looking to add colour and bring the kitchen to life.

Features and benefits: