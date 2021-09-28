AliPro
Last Updated on 28 Sep 2021
Overview
Akril Alipro is a creative and modern way to create a glass-like look without the expense of glass. It is an easy to install aluminium-based splashback with the ability to bend or curve the product and create that seamless finish. The Akril Alipro product can be used in bathroom wall linings, Kitchen Splashbacks or feature walls and curved pillars. It is a high-gloss finish that is mark, stain and fire resistant and easy to clean. Akril Alirpo is manufactured in Australia and a flame retardant system that looks great as a kitchen splashback.
Available in the Akril Decorator range of colours Alipro is great for a renovation installed directly over tiles to new builds looking to add colour and bring the kitchen to life.
Features and benefits:
- High gloss finish
- Dimensional Stability
- Easy to Clean
- Fire Performance
- Formable
- Heat Resistant
- Low Maintenance
- Moisture Resistant
- Stain Resistant
- UV Stable Indoor Use
- Water Repellent
- Easy to Install
- Can be used behind all cooktops including gas
- Ability to bend or curve the product
- Suitable in the home or commercial interiors
- Easy to cut out powerpoints