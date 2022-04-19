AI Panel: Indoor range

Safety Assured, Creativity unlocked.

Innovation is limited only by your imagination, you’ll find all the innovation, quality and certified safety for your next project. With a 100% Safety standard rest assured, you’re choosing Australia’s gold standard cladding.

AI Panels are 100% aluminium and have achieved a 100% Fire Compliant rating in accordance with the Australia Building Code, tested to both AS1530.1 & AS1530.3 standards. Non-compliant composite cladding carries enormous fire-risk liability, so be 100% smarter with AI Panel.

Building regulations are becoming more challenging for Architects, Builders & Specifiers, naturally a Fire Compliant rating is at the top of the list. However, durability, aesthetics and the ability to withstand the harsh Australian environment are also non-negotiable features when choosing indoor cladding.

5052 Marine Grade Aluminium

90% of Australian construction happens in coastal environments. AI’s 5052 marine grade aluminium sheets have excellent strength and corrosion resistance to withstand salty, marine exposure. 5052 Grade Aluminium contains nominally 2.5% magnesium & 0.25% chromium. It is lightweight, excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, high corrosion resistance and durable.

Specified to Suit Your Project Needs

The only limit to AI Panel is your design imagination. AI Panel can be crated, carved and shaped to truly unique visual impact both internally and externally. It is a dream product for architects, builders and certifiers to showcase their creativity.

Indoor Range

Achieve a modern, contemporary look with a wide range of FEVE Gloss colours and luxurious textures.

Finish: FEVE Gloss

FEVE Gloss Style: Bright Colours, Neutral Colours, Pastel Colours, Metallic Colours

Bright Colours, Neutral Colours, Pastel Colours, Metallic Colours Thickness: 1.6mm

1.6mm Sheet Size: Large Variety



Product also available in Raw Aluminium

Enquire about AI Panel’s Australian Gold Standard Solutions and find out more about our range.

