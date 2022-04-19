AI Panel: Indoor range
Last Updated on 19 Apr 2022
Innovation is limited only by your imagination, you’ll find all the innovation, quality and certified safety for your next project. With a 100% Safety standard rest assured, you’re choosing Australia’s gold standard cladding.
Overview
Safety Assured, Creativity unlocked.
Innovation is limited only by your imagination, you’ll find all the innovation, quality and certified safety for your next project. With a 100% Safety standard rest assured, you’re choosing Australia’s gold standard cladding.
AI Panels are 100% aluminium and have achieved a 100% Fire Compliant rating in accordance with the Australia Building Code, tested to both AS1530.1 & AS1530.3 standards. Non-compliant composite cladding carries enormous fire-risk liability, so be 100% smarter with AI Panel.
Building regulations are becoming more challenging for Architects, Builders & Specifiers, naturally a Fire Compliant rating is at the top of the list. However, durability, aesthetics and the ability to withstand the harsh Australian environment are also non-negotiable features when choosing indoor cladding.
5052 Marine Grade Aluminium
90% of Australian construction happens in coastal environments. AI’s 5052 marine grade aluminium sheets have excellent strength and corrosion resistance to withstand salty, marine exposure. 5052 Grade Aluminium contains nominally 2.5% magnesium & 0.25% chromium. It is lightweight, excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, high corrosion resistance and durable.
Specified to Suit Your Project Needs
The only limit to AI Panel is your design imagination. AI Panel can be crated, carved and shaped to truly unique visual impact both internally and externally. It is a dream product for architects, builders and certifiers to showcase their creativity.
Indoor Range
Achieve a modern, contemporary look with a wide range of FEVE Gloss colours and luxurious textures.
- Finish: FEVE Gloss
- Style: Bright Colours, Neutral Colours, Pastel Colours, Metallic Colours
- Thickness: 1.6mm
- Sheet Size: Large Variety
Product also available in Raw Aluminium
Enquire about AI Panel’s Australian Gold Standard Solutions and find out more about our range.
Call 1300 389 510 | info@aipanel.com.au | aipanel.com.au
Contact
Sydney Office 118 Long St1300 389 510
Brisbane Office 6/41 Bellrick St1300 389 510
Melbourne Office 39-41 Overseas Dr1300389510
Perth Office 31 Fargo Way1300 389 510