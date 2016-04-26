Zurn Flushing Systems & Waterfree Urinals

At Zurn, sustainable plumbing solutions are more than just an initiative; they are a commitment to preserving natural resources while creating products that help the construction community build a better world. Their flushing systems are nationally certified with WELS and Watermark approvals, and options are available including tank or mains pressure, conversion valves, SensaFlush systems and the new Waterfree Urinals. The range includes sleek single and dual flush panels and buttons, as well as exposed valves.

Zurn understands the importance of contributing to the nation’s efforts to conserve indoor water use, which is why their innovative fixture systems are engineered with water saving features. Through the installation of innovative water fixture systems, today’s building owners and facilities managers can reduce water consumption, reduce energy use, and lower operating costs, without sacrificing any water comfort and performance features.

• Complete line of water savings products

• Innovative design

• Consistent performance over the life of the product

• Comprehensive product warranty

Zurn Engineered Water Solutions® is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, and industrial markets, delivering sustainable building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications. At Zurn we are committed to providing smart solutions that save both time and money. Their goal is serving the customer through innovation, continuous improvement, and assurance behind every installation. Choose Zurn for a reliable, recognized manufacturer to supply your entire installation, from behind the wall rough-in, to finish trim product and fixture systems.