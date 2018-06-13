Zinc standing seam is a ventilated cladding system that can be used in both renovations and new build. As the name Standing seam explains, the system has upstanding seams that can be closed in a single or double fashion (for greater flatness single lock seams are recommended).

It has a traditional look that’s much appreciated by architects and building owners. The trays can be installed horizontally or vertically. This façade system offers the possibility to clad all types of walls: flat, curved or complex. Another great advantage of this zinc façade system is that it can be used on both walls and roofs, thus allowing roof and wall to blend as one.

Features & Benefits: