XPS-zero extruded polystyrene insulation

XPS-zero is a high quality, Australian manufactured extruded polystyrene rigid insulation with zero ODP. XPS-zero is comparable in quality and physical properties to many well-known international XPS products such as Styrofoam and Foamular. Being manufactured here in Australia means we are able to fulfil orders with minimal lead times.

Applications for XPS-zero

XPS-zero is specified in a range of applications to assist in complying with Section J of the Building Code of Australia. XPS-zero has many applications such as built up roofs, concrete sandwich panels, concrete slab-on-ground and provides excellent thermal efficiency and total moisture resistance.

How to install XPS-zero

XPS-zero is rigid, has a high compressive strength, yet remains lightweight, easy to handle and cut to size. XPS is easily installed, usually with acrylic based adhesives and/or fastening pins.