Florentine Door

Exceptional wrought iron craftsmanship has brought the Florentine Door to life. A stunning statement piece in iron available in single or double doors. They say first impressions are lasting and how true this is. 50mm thick door frame and doors filled with insulation. Toughened semi-obscure water glass, double glazed which can open within the door to allow for ventilation.

The outside skin has an anti-rust treatment, and black painted matt finish to resist Australia’s tough elements.

Schots designs are timeless and will add value and character to any development or home.