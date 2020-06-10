Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Schots Home Emporium
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Wrought Iron Doors
Wrought Iron Doors
Wrought Iron Doors
Wrought Iron Doors
Wrought Iron Doors
Wrought Iron Doors
Wrought Iron Doors
Wrought Iron Doors

Wrought Iron Doors

Last Updated on 10 Jun 2020

Exceptional wrought iron craftsmanship has brought the Florentine Door to life. A stunning statement piece in iron available in single or double doors.

Overview
Description

Florentine Door

Exceptional wrought iron craftsmanship has brought the Florentine Door to life. A stunning statement piece in iron available in single or double doors. They say first impressions are lasting and how true this is. 50mm thick door frame and doors filled with insulation. Toughened semi-obscure water glass, double glazed which can open within the door to allow for ventilation.

The outside skin has an anti-rust treatment, and black painted matt finish to resist Australia’s tough elements.
Schots designs are timeless and will add value and character to any development or home.

Contact
Display AddressClifton Hill, VIC

400 Hoddle St

03 9482 6400
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap