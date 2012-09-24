Wood Panels for Commercial Interior Fitouts from FA Mitchell & Co
Last Updated on 24 Sep 2012
FA Mitchell & Co provide panelling solutions for indoor fitouts for a range of commercial and residential applications
Overview
Description
FA Mitchell & Co provide a range of panelling solutions for celiling, furniture, wall linings and a range of other commercial and residential applications.
Interior plywood and fibreboard panels
Commonly used in:
- Sonapanel® - A hoop pine interior plywood ideal for panelling, ceiling, furniture amd wall linings where a non structural high quality finish is required
- Temiply® - Treated plywood to level H2 for interior use as a barrier against termite attacks.
- MDF – Medium Density Fibreboard a stable, homogenous wood fibre product with a super fine finish. Available in a range of sheet sizes and thickness to suit all applications
- Melamine – White and coloured melamines and laminates for cupboards and bench tops
- Schools
- Gymnasiums
- Universities
- Reception Halls
- Places of worship