Interior fitout solutions from FA Mitchell & Co
Wood Panels for Commercial Interior Fitouts from FA Mitchell & Co

Last Updated on 24 Sep 2012

FA Mitchell & Co provide panelling solutions for indoor fitouts for a range of commercial and residential applications

Overview
Description
FA Mitchell & Co provide a range of panelling solutions for celiling, furniture, wall linings and a range of other commercial and residential applications.

Interior plywood and fibreboard panels
  • Sonapanel® - A hoop pine interior plywood ideal for panelling, ceiling, furniture amd wall linings where a non structural high quality finish is required
  • Temiply® - Treated plywood to level H2 for interior use as a barrier against termite attacks.
  • MDF – Medium Density Fibreboard a stable, homogenous wood fibre product with a super fine finish. Available in a range of sheet sizes and thickness to suit all applications
  • Melamine – White and coloured melamines and laminates for cupboards and bench tops
Plywood and MDF panels for commercial applications
Commonly used in:
  • Schools
  • Gymnasiums
  • Universities
  • Reception Halls
  • Places of worship
FA Mitchell & Co's extensive range of plywoods, MDF panels, structural wood panels, acoustic designed panels are ideal for use with most design requirements.
Contact
Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

41 East St

02 9646 2777
