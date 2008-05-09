Logo
Wolfin waterproofing membranes for timber, concrete and steel structures from Projex Group
Last Updated on 09 May 2008

Ideal for waterproofing any cement, wood, steel, asbestos and concrete structure without having to take away the old membrane.

Overview
Description

Projex Group supply Wolfin waterproofing products for use in a range of commercial and residential waterproofing applications.

Wolfin can be laid directly over most existing membranes and avoid costly removal expenses

Wolfin Membranes can waterproof structures made of Concrete, Timber, Steel, Asbestos, Cement and CFC often without removing the failed membrane system.

  • Pre-formed sheet membrane
  • Tile straight away with no curing time
  • Single Point Warranty (Labour and Materials) issued solely by Wolfin Membranes Australia
  • Every Wolfin job is inspected and signed off by WMA
  • Serviceable Temperature; -40C to +85C
  • 20 Years History in Australian Conditions
  • Over 350% Elongation
  • UV Stable

Liquid Wolfin used to ensure correct installation of laps and joints Liquid Wolfin is used for testing every lap and joint after installation. 3

Additional benefits include:

  • Root Proof Certificate (Certified by FLL System)
  • Completely Bitumen Compatible
  • Welds directly to PVC pipe details
  • All Wolfin joints are hot air or solvent welded IB Liquid
  • Liquid Wolfin used to test every lap and joint after installation
  • Positively terminated membrane system using steel profiles and cast in reglets to stop any moisture ingressing behind the membrane and into structure
  • Can be laid directly over damp substrates
  • Wolfin has high water vapour transmission properties that allow entrapped moisture to dissipate
  • Superior Chemical Resistance to Oils, Petrols and Acids

Waterproofing membranes for building exteriors

Wolfin waterproofing products are ideal for Roof decks, Balconies, Terraces, Podium Slabs, Planter Boxes, Potable and Water Retaining Structures, Chemical Containment, Earth Houses, Retaining Walls, Below Water Table Installations, Under Tiles, Wearing Slabs, Expansion Joints, Gardens, Landscaped Areas, Ponds and Fountains.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Waterproofing Technical Analysis

1.62 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
The membrane with superior chemical resistance

46.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
WOLFIN S Test Report

1.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
WOLFIN AF6 CAST-IN REGLET

49.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wolfin Membranes Technical Information

914.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Watertight Argument

10.67 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
The Waterproofing of the critical areas at The Royal North Shore Hospital

2.41 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Refurbishment of Failed Flat Roofs

10.77 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wolfin Certification

379.43 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
WOLFIN Membranes brochure

14.78 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

2/1 Military Road

02 8336 1666
