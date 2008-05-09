Wolfin waterproofing membranes for timber, concrete and steel structures from Projex Group
Ideal for waterproofing any cement, wood, steel, asbestos and concrete structure without having to take away the old membrane.
Overview
Projex Group supply Wolfin waterproofing products for use in a range of commercial and residential waterproofing applications.
Wolfin can be laid directly over most existing membranes and avoid costly removal expenses
Wolfin Membranes can waterproof structures made of Concrete, Timber, Steel, Asbestos, Cement and CFC often without removing the failed membrane system.
- Pre-formed sheet membrane
- Tile straight away with no curing time
- Single Point Warranty (Labour and Materials) issued solely by Wolfin Membranes Australia
- Every Wolfin job is inspected and signed off by WMA
- Serviceable Temperature; -40C to +85C
- 20 Years History in Australian Conditions
- Over 350% Elongation
- UV Stable
Liquid Wolfin used to ensure correct installation of laps and joints Liquid Wolfin is used for testing every lap and joint after installation. 3
Additional benefits include:
- Root Proof Certificate (Certified by FLL System)
- Completely Bitumen Compatible
- Welds directly to PVC pipe details
- All Wolfin joints are hot air or solvent welded IB Liquid
- Liquid Wolfin used to test every lap and joint after installation
- Positively terminated membrane system using steel profiles and cast in reglets to stop any moisture ingressing behind the membrane and into structure
- Can be laid directly over damp substrates
- Wolfin has high water vapour transmission properties that allow entrapped moisture to dissipate
- Superior Chemical Resistance to Oils, Petrols and Acids
Waterproofing membranes for building exteriors
Wolfin waterproofing products are ideal for Roof decks, Balconies, Terraces, Podium Slabs, Planter Boxes, Potable and Water Retaining Structures, Chemical Containment, Earth Houses, Retaining Walls, Below Water Table Installations, Under Tiles, Wearing Slabs, Expansion Joints, Gardens, Landscaped Areas, Ponds and Fountains.
Downloads
Waterproofing Technical Analysis
1.62 MB
The membrane with superior chemical resistance
46.29 KB
WOLFIN S Test Report
1.13 MB
WOLFIN AF6 CAST-IN REGLET
49.18 KB
Wolfin Membranes Technical Information
914.02 KB
Watertight Argument
10.67 MB
The Waterproofing of the critical areas at The Royal North Shore Hospital
2.41 MB
Refurbishment of Failed Flat Roofs
10.77 MB
Wolfin Certification
379.43 KB
WOLFIN Membranes brochure
14.78 MB