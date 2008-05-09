Wolfin waterproofing membranes for timber, concrete and steel structures from Projex Group

Projex Group supply Wolfin waterproofing products for use in a range of commercial and residential waterproofing applications.

Wolfin can be laid directly over most existing membranes and avoid costly removal expenses

Wolfin Membranes can waterproof structures made of Concrete, Timber, Steel, Asbestos, Cement and CFC often without removing the failed membrane system.

Pre-formed sheet membrane

Tile straight away with no curing time

Single Point Warranty (Labour and Materials) issued solely by Wolfin Membranes Australia

Every Wolfin job is inspected and signed off by WMA

Serviceable Temperature; -40C to +85C

20 Years History in Australian Conditions

Over 350% Elongation

UV Stable

Liquid Wolfin used to ensure correct installation of laps and joints Liquid Wolfin is used for testing every lap and joint after installation. 3

Additional benefits include:

Root Proof Certificate (Certified by FLL System)

Completely Bitumen Compatible

Welds directly to PVC pipe details

All Wolfin joints are hot air or solvent welded IB Liquid

Positively terminated membrane system using steel profiles and cast in reglets to stop any moisture ingressing behind the membrane and into structure

Can be laid directly over damp substrates

Wolfin has high water vapour transmission properties that allow entrapped moisture to dissipate

Superior Chemical Resistance to Oils, Petrols and Acids

Waterproofing membranes for building exteriors

Wolfin waterproofing products are ideal for Roof decks, Balconies, Terraces, Podium Slabs, Planter Boxes, Potable and Water Retaining Structures, Chemical Containment, Earth Houses, Retaining Walls, Below Water Table Installations, Under Tiles, Wearing Slabs, Expansion Joints, Gardens, Landscaped Areas, Ponds and Fountains.