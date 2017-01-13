Logo
Wire Balustrade Systems for Metal and Timber Posts Image 1
Wire Balustrade Systems for Metal and Timber Posts Image 2
Wire Balustrade Systems for Metal and Timber Posts Image 3
Wire Balustrade Systems for Metal and Timber Posts Image 4

Wire balustrade systems for metal and timber posts

Last Updated on 13 Jan 2017

Miami Stainless has a range of wire balustrade systems to suit metal and timber posts.

Miami Stainless has a range of wire balustrade systems to suit metal and timber posts. Available in 316 and 304 grade stainless steel, the system range from DIY users installs to trade installers. Factory swaging or do it yourself wire swaging is available.

Systems and fittings are available in stock for sizes from 1.6mm to 16mm, with larger systems and swage available on a project basis.

All systems can be incorporated for use with the ProRail® post and handrail systems.

Functional and adaptable wire balustrade system:

  • Residential and commercial applications
  • New or renovation projects
  • Straight or stair sections
  • DIY or trade Installations
  • DIY or factory swaging available


  • Installation brochures for all systems available for download
  • How to Videos available on YouTube for all systems
  • Experience reps available via phone or email to advise of appropriate product or systems for your project application
Insert swage stud system timber brochure

1.76 MB

Download
Jaw Swage bottlescrew flip toggle system Timber brochure

1.71 MB

Download
Jaw Swage bottlescrew flip toggle system metal brochure

1.88 MB

Download
Jaw swage bottlescrew timber system brochure

1.66 MB

Download
Lag screw swage stud system brochure

1.68 MB

Download
Lag swage bottlescrew system

1.69 MB

Download
Nutsert tension rod system metal brochure

1.95 MB

Download
Nut swage stud system metal posts

1.88 MB

Download
Standard DIY metal system brochure

1.78 MB

Download
Tensioner swage stud flip toggle system brochure

1.70 MB

Download
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Unit 3/99 West Burleigh Rd

1800 022 122
