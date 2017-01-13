Wire balustrade systems for metal and timber posts
Last Updated on 13 Jan 2017
Miami Stainless has a range of wire balustrade systems to suit metal and timber posts.
Overview
Miami Stainless has a range of wire balustrade systems to suit metal and timber posts. Available in 316 and 304 grade stainless steel, the system range from DIY users installs to trade installers. Factory swaging or do it yourself wire swaging is available.
Systems and fittings are available in stock for sizes from 1.6mm to 16mm, with larger systems and swage available on a project basis.
All systems can be incorporated for use with the ProRail® post and handrail systems.
Functional and adaptable wire balustrade system:
- Residential and commercial applications
- New or renovation projects
- Straight or stair sections
- DIY or trade Installations
- DIY or factory swaging available
Resources:
- Installation brochures for all systems available for download
- How to Videos available on YouTube for all systems
- Experience reps available via phone or email to advise of appropriate product or systems for your project application
Downloads
Insert swage stud system timber brochure
1.76 MB
Jaw Swage bottlescrew flip toggle system Timber brochure
1.71 MB
Jaw Swage bottlescrew flip toggle system metal brochure
1.88 MB
Jaw swage bottlescrew timber system brochure
1.66 MB
Lag screw swage stud system brochure
1.68 MB
Lag swage bottlescrew system
1.69 MB
Nutsert tension rod system metal brochure
1.95 MB
Nut swage stud system metal posts
1.88 MB
Standard DIY metal system brochure
1.78 MB
Tensioner swage stud flip toggle system brochure
1.70 MB