DN400 Twin Chainwinder
Last Updated on 13 Jul 2018
Delivering a solution to the growing trend of large awning openings, this revolutionary product is the ultimate in window control and is sure to change the way in which awning windows are specified.
Overview
Delivering a solution to the growing trend of large awning openings, this revolutionary product is the ultimate in window control and is sure to change the way in which awning windows are specified.
The DN400 Twin Chainwinder delivers the ultimate window control, with easy operation and installation in a secure key lockable configuration, as well as a stylish and easy to use large fold down lever for commercial and residential applications.
Features:
- Self restriction to an opening distance of approx. 105mm in accordance with new testing standards (NCC)
- Removable chain from sash plate to aid installation and to assist in cleaning - "chain secure"
Benefits:
- Suitable for use on both commercial and residential applications
- Supplied with a stainless steel chain as standard
- Smooth, effortless operation and control for large awning windows
- Australian industry standard 6 year warranty applies
Contact
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389