DN400 Twin Chainwinder

Last Updated on 13 Jul 2018

Delivering a solution to the growing trend of large awning openings, this revolutionary product is the ultimate in window control and is sure to change the way in which awning windows are specified.

Overview
Description

The DN400 Twin Chainwinder delivers the ultimate window control, with easy operation and installation in a secure key lockable configuration, as well as a stylish and easy to use large fold down lever for commercial and residential applications.

Features:

  • Self restriction to an opening distance of approx. 105mm in accordance with new testing standards (NCC)
  • Removable chain from sash plate to aid installation and to assist in cleaning - "chain secure"

Benefits:

  • Suitable for use on both commercial and residential applications
  • Supplied with a stainless steel chain as standard
  • Smooth, effortless operation and control for large awning windows
  • Australian industry standard 6 year warranty applies

Downloads
795.11 KB

Download
DN400 Twin Chainwinder Brochure

986.11 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
