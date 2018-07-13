Delivering a solution to the growing trend of large awning openings, this revolutionary product is the ultimate in window control and is sure to change the way in which awning windows are specified.

The DN400 Twin Chainwinder delivers the ultimate window control, with easy operation and installation in a secure key lockable configuration, as well as a stylish and easy to use large fold down lever for commercial and residential applications.

Features:

Self restriction to an opening distance of approx. 105mm in accordance with new testing standards (NCC)

Removable chain from sash plate to aid installation and to assist in cleaning - "chain secure"



Benefits: