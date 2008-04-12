Window Tinting and Film for Architectural Requirements

Logo
3M Scotchtint, 3M Scotchshield, 3M Scotchcal, Prestige, Night Vision Films, Ultra-flex, Di-noc, 3650 Series Glass Tinting and Films.
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Sunscreen offer glass tinting and film for a variety of uses from sun control to design film from home to office use.

Sunscreen Window Tinting provide glass tinting and film services incorporating graphics and corporate signage and specialising in difficult access jobs for windows, doors, partitions, lift wells and skylights.

High quality glass tinting and films from sunscreen window tinting

  • Heat, glare and fading are substantially reduced
  • Smash and Grab thieves are deterred
  • Protection from injury from accidental breakage
  • Computer cut signage and logos
  • Frosted glass partitions offering privacy and corporate image

Glass Tinting and Films for Safety, Security, Comfort and Style

  • Solar control films range from very light tints to highly reflective silver
  • New Prestige Films offer good heat reduction with a very light tinted films
  • Decorative and privacy films offer over 300 colours and light transmission to create unique and dynamic effects

Brands Include:

  • 3M Scotchtint
  • 3M Scotchshield
  • 3M Scotchcal
  • Prestige
  • Night Vision Films
  • Ultra-flex
  • Di-noc
  • 3650 series

Scope of works range from domestic homes to large Commercial and Government fit outs. Specialty applications on large skylights, heritage buildings, defense sites, railway stations and glass security on schools, police and public transport high rise areas.
Display AddressArtarmon, NSW

48 Hotham Pde

02 9439 5999
Office AddressCanterbury, VIC

275 Canterbury Rd

03 9998 7283
Postal AddressArtarmon, NSW

48 Hotham Pde

02 9439 5999
