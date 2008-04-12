Window Tinting and Film for Architectural Requirements
Sunscreen offer glass tinting and film for a variety of uses from sun control to design film from home to office use.
Sunscreen Window Tinting provide glass tinting and film services incorporating graphics and corporate signage and specialising in difficult access jobs for windows, doors, partitions, lift wells and skylights.
- Heat, glare and fading are substantially reduced
- Smash and Grab thieves are deterred
- Protection from injury from accidental breakage
- Computer cut signage and logos
- Frosted glass partitions offering privacy and corporate image
Glass Tinting and Films for Safety, Security, Comfort and Style
- Solar control films range from very light tints to highly reflective silver
- New Prestige Films offer good heat reduction with a very light tinted films
- Decorative and privacy films offer over 300 colours and light transmission to create unique and dynamic effects
Brands Include:
- 3M Scotchtint
- 3M Scotchshield
- 3M Scotchcal
- Prestige
- Night Vision Films
- Ultra-flex
- Di-noc
- 3650 series
Scope of works range from domestic homes to large Commercial and Government fit outs. Specialty applications on large skylights, heritage buildings, defense sites, railway stations and glass security on schools, police and public transport high rise areas.
