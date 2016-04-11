Logo
Decorative Panels Wall
Decorative, multi-purpose panels

Last Updated on 11 Apr 2016

Easy to maintain and extremely hard wearing, Wilsonart® Decorative Panels provide a versatile pre-finish, ready for installation.

Overview
Description

Wilsonart®Decorative Panel Products provide a versatile pre-finished surface which is already for installation, easy to maintain and extremely hardwearing. This multi-purpose panel looks great, in addition to being scratch and satin resistant, which makes it perfect for an interior space.

The Wilsonart® Panel products range offers designers access to over 60 designs and textures, delivering contemporary and traditional decors which can be used in many applications kitchens, furniture, shop fitting, bedrooms, hotels, caravans and many more, the only restraint is your imagination!

The Wilsonart® Panel products range offers designers access to over 60 designs and textures, delivering contemporary and traditional decors which can be used in many applications kitchens, furniture, shop fitting, bedrooms, hotels, caravans and many more, the only restraint is your imagination!

