Decorative, multi-purpose panels

The Wilsonart® Panel products range offers designers access to over 60 designs and textures, delivering contemporary and traditional decors which can be used in many applications kitchens, furniture, shop fitting, bedrooms, hotels, caravans and many more, the only restraint is your imagination! it provides a versatile pre-finished surface which is already for installation, easy to maintain and extremely hardwearing. This multi-purpose panel looks great, in addition to being scratch and satin resistant, which makes it perfect for an interior space.

