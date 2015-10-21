Wide-span straight panels for pitched or flat roofing applications
Overview
Description
Spantech straight panels are perfect for pitched or flat roofing.
Because Spantech panels are rolled onsite, they can be manufactured to any length providing continuous watertight roofs.
Durable and long-lasting, Spantech’s unique roofing profile can span wider than typical roof sheeting, significantly reducing the structural steel or trusses required in the building.
Advantages of Spantech pitched roofing include:
- No joins with continuous panels roll-formed on any site to any length
- Minimum pitch of in 100
- Spans up to 9 metres between structural supports
- Large cantilever eaves of up to 2 metres
- Less structural steel or trusses
- Minimal penetrations with panels clipped or bolted (rather than screwed) in place
- No issues with expansion and contraction due to the unique fixing method
- Fast construction
- Can be used with or without a ceiling
- Can be insulated
Spantech straight panels can be manufactured with a selection of finishes including:
- Colorbond
- Double-sided colorbond
- Galvanised steel
- Aluminium