Wide-span straight panels for pitched or flat roofing applications

Spantech straight panels are perfect for pitched or flat roofing.

Because Spantech panels are rolled onsite, they can be manufactured to any length providing continuous watertight roofs.

Durable and long-lasting, Spantech’s unique roofing profile can span wider than typical roof sheeting, significantly reducing the structural steel or trusses required in the building.

Advantages of Spantech pitched roofing include:

No joins with continuous panels roll-formed on any site to any length

Minimum pitch of in 100

Spans up to 9 metres between structural supports

Large cantilever eaves of up to 2 metres

Less structural steel or trusses

Minimal penetrations with panels clipped or bolted (rather than screwed) in place

No issues with expansion and contraction due to the unique fixing method

Fast construction

Can be used with or without a ceiling

Can be insulated

Spantech straight panels can be manufactured with a selection of finishes including: