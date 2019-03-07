Wellington Architectural timber framed glass partitioning system is manufactured from solid hardwood timbers which give an elegant warm feel to the office environment.

Our method for building timber partitions ensures complete flexibility to meet the challenges of your project needs. Using all timber components for door and glazing frames, a high quality effect is created.

Our most recently completed project is the innovative 5 storey building at MLC Senior Campus. This project features 700m2 of glass partitioning with a solid victorian ash framing finished with a clear Osmo oil and 3m high glazed victorian ash doors completed over 4 levels.

Installing the partitioning system using our preferred installer, Wainwright Facades, ensures the highest quality finish on your project.