Wellington Architectural perforated panel range

The perforated panel range is designed to be flexible to suit any application. We have a range of designs to choose from in our design library, or you can design your own panels to suit your project.

​​The benefits of using our perforated panel range include:

Flexible design with customisable panel designs

Colour selection includes a wide range of veneer finishes

Easy installation with concealed fixing system

Access panel and service panel options



Panels can be used on vertical and horizontal surfaces, and all panels and designs can be rotated or customised to suit the project.

Technical Information:

Material and colour selection ​

Wellington Architectural Perforated Panels are available in a range of materials and colours. All panels are pre-finished prior to delivery on site.

Available materials include:

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

Plywood

Timber Veneer

​Standard panel size is 1200mm x 2400mm

As timber is a natural material, variations in tone, colour and grain may occur from panel to panel.

Maintenance:

Maintenance of Wellington Architectural Panels varies according to the material selection and application.

Should internal panels require cleaning, we recommend dusting or wiping the panels down with a clean damp cloth.

If the panels are subject to any moisture, please wipe them down immediately. Excess moisture can negatively impact the timber and the coating.

Environment:

Environmental considerations are a foundation of the design and production process at Wellington Architectural. We seek to ensure that sustainability concerns are integrated throughout our practice.

We ensure all our timber purchased is sourced from sustainably managed forests, supporting sustainable forest management in Australia and around the world.

All of our panels are designed and made in Australia. This means our panels are delivered from our workshop directly to site, minimising carbon emissions and benefiting the Australian economy.

Why use timber?