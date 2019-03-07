Wellington Architectural Alpha Panel: Timber cladding panel

The Alpha Panel is the most cost effective panel from our range of timber cladding panels. The repetition of the closely spaced timber battens creates a textural wall feature. The Alpha Panel has a flatter profile than the Epsilon Panel and is popular for use in restaurants and as ceiling features.

The Alpha Panel can be applied to surfaces horizontally or vertically, making this panel extremely versatile in a range of applications.

Our timber panel range contains a range of panel designs which are customisable and available in a range of timbers and finish options, customised to suit your project. While these are our most popular panel designs, any design can be modified to suit the specific project.

All panels feature concealed fixings which provide a seamless finish with fast installation and reduced waste.

Technical Information:

Timber species and coatings

Wellington Architectural Panels are available in a range of timber species and finishes. All panels are pre-finished prior to delivery on site.

As timber is a natural material, variations in tone, colour and grain may occur in timber panels from the same species.

Choosing the right finish involves selecting the desired look and determining the conditions the timber will be exposed to. Available finishes include; unfinished, cutek oil, paint finish and lacquer.

Maintenance

Maintenance of Wellington Architectural Panels varies according to the timber, coating and application.

Should internal panels require cleaning, we recommend dusting or wiping the panels down with a clean damp cloth. If the panels are subject to any moisture, please wipe them down immediately. Excess moisture can negatively impact the timber and the coating.

External maintenance will depend on the finish, location of the panel and installation. The finish may need to be reapplied. Typically, oil finishes will need to be reapplied every 12-24 months. Timing will vary depending on site conditions, aspect and client expectation.

Environment:

Environmental considerations are a foundation of the design and production process at Wellington Architectural. We seek to ensure that sustainability concerns are integrated throughout our practice.

We ensure all our timber purchased is sourced from sustainably managed forests, supporting sustainable forest management in Australia and around the world.

All of our panels are designed and made in Australia. This means our panels are delivered from our workshop directly to site, minimising carbon emissions and benefiting the Australian economy.

Why use timber?