Wellbeing Amara Basin Mixer
Wellbeing Amara Basin Mixer with Extended Handle
Wellbeing Amara Shower Mixer
Wellbeing Amara Sink Mixer
Wellbeing Amara Sink Mixer with Extended Handle
Wellbeing Amara Sink Mixer with Gooseneck Spout

Wellbeing® Amara range

Last Updated on 10 May 2022

The Amara single lever mixer range has been designed for health, aged care as well as public spaces.

Overview
Description

The Amara single lever mixer range has been designed for health, aged care as well as public spaces.

When it comes to transitioning from the familiar home environment to an unfamiliar aged care environment, it can be challenging. The Amara range of single lever mixers brings a sense of style to the independent living or aged care accommodation space helping residents feel more comfortable about their new home. Functionality that is familiar to the resident in the ensuite is of equal importance to style.

Wellbeing® Amara range – a blend of familiarity, style and function.

Contact
Office AddressCaringbah, NSW

Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah

1300 369 273
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

NSW 9 Endeavour Rd

8536 4000
Postal AddressPinkenba, QLD

Enware Australia PO box 44

07 3637 6700
Postal AddressMile End, SA

8 William St

8536 4000
Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street

03 9550 0300
Postal AddressBibra Lake, WA

Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive

8536 4000
