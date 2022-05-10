The Amara single lever mixer range has been designed for health, aged care as well as public spaces.

When it comes to transitioning from the familiar home environment to an unfamiliar aged care environment, it can be challenging. The Amara range of single lever mixers brings a sense of style to the independent living or aged care accommodation space helping residents feel more comfortable about their new home. Functionality that is familiar to the resident in the ensuite is of equal importance to style.

Wellbeing® Amara range – a blend of familiarity, style and function.