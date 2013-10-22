Webnet stainless steel mesh facades from Tensile

Jakob Webnet stainless steel mesh is an impressive versatile and durable material. Its multifunctional applications include providing support and guidance on railings or in staircases; subtle room partitions; training systems for plants and green facades; zoological enclosures through to fall protection and security structures.

Premium stainless steel mesh facades

Premium-quality product made-to-order from stainless steel 316 grade wire

Available in wire diameters 1-3mm with aperture openings of 25-300mm

Extremely versatile material is highly compatible with creative contemporary architecture, with the advantage of being assembled into any size or shape forming a plane surface or tensioned into three-dimensional forms featuring funnel-type, cylindrical, or spherical structures

Webnet mesh has been rigorously tested and complies with all applicable standards

UV and weather-resistant, unlike conventional knotted plastic fibre nets and can be combined with other products from Tensile to address a vast variety of applications

Tensile Webnet can provide a flexible, intelligent solution for your next project.