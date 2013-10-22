Webnet stainless steel mesh facades from Tensile
Last Updated on 22 Oct 2013
Overview
Description
Jakob Webnet stainless steel mesh is an impressive versatile and durable material. Its multifunctional applications include providing support and guidance on railings or in staircases; subtle room partitions; training systems for plants and green facades; zoological enclosures through to fall protection and security structures.
Premium stainless steel mesh facades
- Premium-quality product made-to-order from stainless steel 316 grade wire
- Available in wire diameters 1-3mm with aperture openings of 25-300mm
- Extremely versatile material is highly compatible with creative contemporary architecture, with the advantage of being assembled into any size or shape forming a plane surface or tensioned into three-dimensional forms featuring funnel-type, cylindrical, or spherical structures
- Webnet mesh has been rigorously tested and complies with all applicable standards
- UV and weather-resistant, unlike conventional knotted plastic fibre nets and can be combined with other products from Tensile to address a vast variety of applications
Tensile Webnet can provide a flexible, intelligent solution for your next project.