Roof Flashing Repair Tape for Watertight Solutions
Smartform Self Adhesive Flashing Repair Tape
Watertight Sealing Tape with a 10 Year Guarantee
Stretchable Repair Tape for Roof Flashings

Watertight Sealing Tape for Roof Flashings from Smartform

Last Updated on 04 Sep 2011

Sealing tape that ensures no water leakages into your roofing, repairing roof flashings

Overview
Description
Evo Building Products offers the Smartform multipurpose Flashing and Repair Tape which can stretch and adapt to most roofing structures. Smartform provides excellent watertight sealing with its coated creped aluminium foil and is backed with a self adhesive butyl.

Up to 60% more stretchable than zinc and lead
  • Improved stretchability of around 60% with increased performance compared to lead and zinc
  • Rapidly installed watertight solution
  • Self adhesive backing is constructed of 100% butyl
  • Light weight and easy to carry on the roof
  • Smartform leaves no sticky residue
Rapidly installed for effective watertight solutions
  • Highly durable and non hazardous
  • UV resistant in according to the DIN 16726 standards
  • Superior quality Flashings with German engineering
  • Available in 200mm, 300mm and 450mm wide 5m rolls
  • Lead Grey, Black and Terracotta to suit most modern roofs
  • Smartform is backed by a 10 year guarantee
Smartform can be used for wall connections, dormers, and chimney abutments and applied to dry, dust free surfaces. These impressive Roof Flashings provide the ideal solution to your water sealing requirements.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Smartform Evo Building Prodcuts

1.63 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

PO Box 96

02 9661 8196
