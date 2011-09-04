Watertight Sealing Tape for Roof Flashings from Smartform

Up to 60% more stretchable than zinc and lead

Improved stretchability of around 60% with increased performance compared to lead and zinc

Rapidly installed watertight solution

Self adhesive backing is constructed of 100% butyl

Light weight and easy to carry on the roof

Smartform leaves no sticky residue

Rapidly installed for effective watertight solutions

Highly durable and non hazardous

UV resistant in according to the DIN 16726 standards

Superior quality Flashings with German engineering

Available in 200mm, 300mm and 450mm wide 5m rolls

Lead Grey, Black and Terracotta to suit most modern roofs

Smartform is backed by a 10 year guarantee

Evo Building Products offers the Smartform multipurpose Flashing and Repair Tape which can stretch and adapt to most roofing structures. Smartform provides excellent watertight sealing with its coated creped aluminium foil and is backed with a self adhesive butyl.Smartform can be used for wall connections, dormers, and chimney abutments and applied to dry, dust free surfaces. These impressive Roof Flashings provide the ideal solution to your water sealing requirements.