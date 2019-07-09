Akril Wall Niche is a self supporting waterproof shower system manufactured from Torbex©. With three sizes available in niche, our niches provide the convenience of a shower rack without the clutter.

Torbex© is a high strength long glass fibre composite material which is designed and developed specifically for use in shower trays and niches. Torbex© is produced by Australia’s largest manufacturer of composite materials.

Features and benefits: