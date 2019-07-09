Akril Wall Niche
Last Updated on 09 Jul 2019
Overview
Akril Wall Niche is a self supporting waterproof shower system manufactured from Torbex©. With three sizes available in niche, our niches provide the convenience of a shower rack without the clutter.
Torbex© is a high strength long glass fibre composite material which is designed and developed specifically for use in shower trays and niches. Torbex© is produced by Australia’s largest manufacturer of composite materials.
Features and benefits:
- Self supporting structurally sound
- Waterproof Niche system that wont leak
- Manufactured from Torbex©
- 10 year guarantee
- Sanitary grade suitable for all wet areas
- Simple to install
- Ready to tile
- Can be used in bathrooms, showers or basically any vertical location around your home ideal storage solution