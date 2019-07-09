Logo
Last Updated on 09 Jul 2019

Akril Wall Niche is a self supporting waterproof shower system manufactured from Torbex©. With three sizes available in niche, our niches provide the convenience of a shower rack without the clutter.

Overview
Description

Torbex© is a high strength long glass fibre composite material which is designed and developed specifically for use in shower trays and niches. Torbex© is produced by Australia's largest manufacturer of composite materials.

Torbex© is a high strength long glass fibre composite material which is designed and developed specifically for use in shower trays and niches. Torbex© is produced by Australia’s largest manufacturer of composite materials.

Features and benefits:

  • Self supporting structurally sound
  • Waterproof Niche system that wont leak
  • Manufactured from Torbex©
  • 10 year guarantee
  • Sanitary grade suitable for all wet areas
  • Simple to install
  • Ready to tile
  • Can be used in bathrooms, showers or basically any vertical location around your home ideal storage solution
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Akril Wall Niche Installation Diagram

526.57 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressVictoria, VIC

37 Hosie Street Bayswater

03 8720 7600
