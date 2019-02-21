Logo
Kronotex water resistant laminate flooring
Water resistant laminate flooring by Kronotex

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2019

MAMMUT PLUS & MAMMUT: Ultra-realistic German-made laminate flooring with water resistance.

Overview
Description

Select colours from Kronotex’s premium laminate flooring ranges MAMMUT PLUS and MAMMUT have been optimised to withstand moisture penetration for even longer.

The resin-rich pine from Germany and special gluing process ensure significantly reduced swelling of the laminate flooring.

Benefits of Kronotex’s water resistant laminate flooring:

  • More forgiving to liquid accidents making them the ideal stress-free choice for environments where liquid spills are common
  • Water-resistant laminates can be wet mopped, making them the perfect choice for spaces which require a deeper clean due to heavy foot traffic including commercial environments

Applications:

The MAMMUT PLUS and MAMMUT ranges all boast AC5 abrasion ratings, meaning they are so sturdy they will maintain their beauty even in the most demanding commercial environments.

  • Heavy Foot Traffic Environments: department stores and education spaces including schools, universities and childcare centres
  • Moderate Foot Traffic Environments: smaller retail spaces, cafes, hotel lobbies and offices
  • Areas prone to liquid spills and wet foot traffic: domestic kitchens and entrance areas

MAMMUT Features:

  • 12mm thick boards
  • AC5 abrasion rating
  • Warranty: 30 year residential and 15 year commercial
  • Antistatic
  • Micro-bevel edges
  • Extra-long boards | Total dimensions: 1845 x 188 x 12mm

MAMMUT PLUS Features:

  • Warranty: 30 year residential and 15 year commercial
  • 10mm thick boards
  • Extra-wide and extra-long boards | Total dimensions: 1845 x 244 x 10mm
  • AC5 abrasion rating
  • Micro-bevel edges
  • Antistatic

A Kronotex floor is beautiful, durable and affordable. Combining the ingenuity of German engineering with the beauty of timber, Kronotex delivers stunning, hard-wearing laminates now with the added benefit of water resistance.

Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

68 Prosperity Way

1300 737 155
