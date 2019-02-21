Water resistant laminate flooring by Kronotex

Select colours from Kronotex’s premium laminate flooring ranges MAMMUT PLUS and MAMMUT have been optimised to withstand moisture penetration for even longer.

The resin-rich pine from Germany and special gluing process ensure significantly reduced swelling of the laminate flooring.

Benefits of Kronotex’s water resistant laminate flooring:

More forgiving to liquid accidents making them the ideal stress-free choice for environments where liquid spills are common

Water-resistant laminates can be wet mopped, making them the perfect choice for spaces which require a deeper clean due to heavy foot traffic including commercial environments



Applications:

The MAMMUT PLUS and MAMMUT ranges all boast AC5 abrasion ratings, meaning they are so sturdy they will maintain their beauty even in the most demanding commercial environments.

Heavy Foot Traffic Environments: department stores and education spaces including schools, universities and childcare centres

Moderate Foot Traffic Environments: smaller retail spaces, cafes, hotel lobbies and offices

Areas prone to liquid spills and wet foot traffic: domestic kitchens and entrance areas



MAMMUT Features:

12mm thick boards

AC5 abrasion rating

Warranty: 30 year residential and 15 year commercial

Antistatic

Micro-bevel edges

Extra-long boards | Total dimensions: 1845 x 188 x 12mm



MAMMUT PLUS Features:

Warranty: 30 year residential and 15 year commercial

10mm thick boards

Extra-wide and extra-long boards | Total dimensions: 1845 x 244 x 10mm

AC5 abrasion rating

Micro-bevel edges

Antistatic



A Kronotex floor is beautiful, durable and affordable. Combining the ingenuity of German engineering with the beauty of timber, Kronotex delivers stunning, hard-wearing laminates now with the added benefit of water resistance.