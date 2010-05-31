Water Saving Bathroom Mixers and Kitchen Mixers from Faucet Strommen

2 stage valve making it ideal for conserving water

Pegasi comprises an elegant range for mixers and showers for bathrooms and kitchens and are now available from Faucet Strommen. Pegasi is built in Australia using precision machined parts.Pegasi bathroom mixers and kitchen mixers use clever 2 stage valve making it easy to conserve water. Other key features include:Pegasi Bathroom Mixers and Kitchen Mixers come in a range of stylish finishes to complement any kitchen decor. Other key benefits include:Versatile and Stylish-Pegasi mixer taps are ideal for bathroom basins, kitchen sinks - indoors and alfresco and baths and spas.Guaranteed for 15 years, Pegasi’s exclusive finishes like black chrome help you achieve the look you want, whilst flow rate and length options make specification easier.