Water Saving Bathroom Mixers and Kitchen Mixers from Faucet Strommen
Last Updated on 31 May 2010
Pegasi mixer taps are water efficient, elegant and can be installed in bathrooms and kitchens
Overview
Description
Pegasi comprises an elegant range for mixers and showers for bathrooms and kitchens and are now available from Faucet Strommen. Pegasi is built in Australia using precision machined parts.
2 stage valve making it ideal for conserving water
Pegasi bathroom mixers and kitchen mixers use clever 2 stage valve making it easy to conserve water. Other key features include:
Available in Chrome, Black Chrome or Brushed Chrome finish
Pegasi Bathroom Mixers and Kitchen Mixers come in a range of stylish finishes to complement any kitchen decor. Other key benefits include:
Versatile and Stylish-Pegasi mixer taps are ideal for bathroom basins, kitchen sinks - indoors and alfresco and baths and spas.
Guaranteed for 15 years, Pegasi’s exclusive finishes like black chrome help you achieve the look you want, whilst flow rate and length options make specification easier.
2 stage valve making it ideal for conserving water
Pegasi bathroom mixers and kitchen mixers use clever 2 stage valve making it easy to conserve water. Other key features include:
- Advanced Flowstep-life valve
- As you lift the handle, it comes to a tactile step through which it moves to fully open
- It is so easy to get gentle flow for hand washing that even children will appreciate Flowstep-life
Available in Chrome, Black Chrome or Brushed Chrome finish
Pegasi Bathroom Mixers and Kitchen Mixers come in a range of stylish finishes to complement any kitchen decor. Other key benefits include:
- Water saving Flowstep-life cartridge
- Australian built
- 15 year guarantee
- Slide shower with integrated water flow, click adjust brackets and multi spray handshowers
- Australian Build quality complements crisp clean design
Versatile and Stylish-Pegasi mixer taps are ideal for bathroom basins, kitchen sinks - indoors and alfresco and baths and spas.
Guaranteed for 15 years, Pegasi’s exclusive finishes like black chrome help you achieve the look you want, whilst flow rate and length options make specification easier.