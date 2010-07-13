Logo
Water Repellent Concrete Masonry from Tech-Dry

Last Updated on 13 Jul 2010

Concrete masonry that is water repellent and long lasting

Overview
Description
In 1996, utilising nano technology, Tech-Dry’s research scientists developed a silicone based admixture for the use in the manufacture of concrete masonry. It was discovered that the performance of this admixture greatly exceeded those of commonly used stearate and oleate based admixtures in the reduction of water absorption and efflorescence.

Initially, the introduction of this admixture into the market was greeted with some reluctance, but however due to the ever increasing problems with efflorescence and dampness in concrete masonry, it was gradually accepted.

Tech-Dry Water Repellant Admixtures eliminate dampness
  • Surfaces resist long term efflorescence and remain pristine and biological growth due to the masonry remaining dry
  • Rising damp at the base of concrete walls is eliminated
  • Appearances close to natural stone can be produced with these masonry building products
  • The building structure remains dry and is environmentally friendly as evaporation from damp external walls uses energy
  • Erosion damage due to the effects of salt from sea spray or salt chlorinated pools is eliminated
  • Masonry remains dry and can be laid in wet weather with Tech-Dry concrete masonry products
  • Surfaces exhibit a clean, rather than oily appearance, which can be caused by oil based admixtures
  • Surfaces include colour fast do not require periodic painting or maintenance reducing the lifetime costs of the building
  • Innovative textures and contemporary colours
Since 2001, most block manufacturers within Australia have successfully implemented the use of this admixture in the production of concrete blocks, bricks, pavers and tiles.

Its use has revolutionised the way concrete masonry is made water repellent and gas led to the development of Tech-Dry Masonry, that is, water repellent concrete masonry.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Emulsion GPE50A

20.53 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Salt Retarder

40.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Block Emulsion

45.46 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Earthaid

69.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Techdryad Super

30.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Plasticure

47.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
T101

31.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
T101

31.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Emulsion ADM80-1

99.3 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Emulsion GPE50B

21.14 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

177-179 Coventry St

03 9699 8202
