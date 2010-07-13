Water Repellent Concrete Masonry from Tech-Dry
Concrete masonry that is water repellent and long lasting
Overview
Description
In 1996, utilising nano technology, Tech-Dry’s research scientists developed a silicone based admixture for the use in the manufacture of concrete masonry. It was discovered that the performance of this admixture greatly exceeded those of commonly used stearate and oleate based admixtures in the reduction of water absorption and efflorescence.
Its use has revolutionised the way concrete masonry is made water repellent and gas led to the development of Tech-Dry Masonry, that is, water repellent concrete masonry.
- Surfaces resist long term efflorescence and remain pristine and biological growth due to the masonry remaining dry
- Rising damp at the base of concrete walls is eliminated
- Appearances close to natural stone can be produced with these masonry building products
- The building structure remains dry and is environmentally friendly as evaporation from damp external walls uses energy
- Erosion damage due to the effects of salt from sea spray or salt chlorinated pools is eliminated
- Masonry remains dry and can be laid in wet weather with Tech-Dry concrete masonry products
- Surfaces exhibit a clean, rather than oily appearance, which can be caused by oil based admixtures
- Surfaces include colour fast do not require periodic painting or maintenance reducing the lifetime costs of the building
- Innovative textures and contemporary colours
Downloads
Brochure
Emulsion GPE50A
20.53 KB
Brochure
Salt Retarder
40.01 KB
Brochure
Block Emulsion
45.46 KB
Brochure
Earthaid
69.34 KB
Brochure
Techdryad Super
30.29 KB
Brochure
Plasticure
47.66 KB
Brochure
Emulsion ADM80-1
99.3 KB
Brochure
Emulsion GPE50B
21.14 KB