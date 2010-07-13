Water Repellent Concrete Masonry from Tech-Dry

Tech-Dry Water Repellant Admixtures eliminate dampness

Surfaces resist long term efflorescence and remain pristine and biological growth due to the masonry remaining dry

Rising damp at the base of concrete walls is eliminated

Appearances close to natural stone can be produced with these masonry building products

The building structure remains dry and is environmentally friendly as evaporation from damp external walls uses energy

Erosion damage due to the effects of salt from sea spray or salt chlorinated pools is eliminated

Masonry remains dry and can be laid in wet weather with Tech-Dry concrete masonry products

Surfaces exhibit a clean, rather than oily appearance, which can be caused by oil based admixtures

Surfaces include colour fast do not require periodic painting or maintenance reducing the lifetime costs of the building

Innovative textures and contemporary colours

In 1996, utilising nano technology, Tech-Dry’s research scientists developed a silicone based admixture for the use in the manufacture of concrete masonry. It was discovered that the performance of this admixture greatly exceeded those of commonly used stearate and oleate based admixtures in the reduction of water absorption and efflorescence.Initially, the introduction of this admixture into the market was greeted with some reluctance, but however due to the ever increasing problems with efflorescence and dampness in concrete masonry, it was gradually accepted.Since 2001, most block manufacturers within Australia have successfully implemented the use of this admixture in the production of concrete blocks, bricks, pavers and tiles.Its use has revolutionised the way concrete masonry is made water repellent and gas led to the development of Tech-Dry Masonry, that is, water repellent concrete masonry.