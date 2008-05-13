Wastewater Treatment, Underground Rainwater Tanks and Treatment Plants from Ozzi Kleen
Last Updated on 13 May 2008
Ozzi Klean Treatment Systems for wastewater and rainwater to be re-used around the house and are stored underground.
Ozzi Kleen- Sewage Treatment Systems
RP10 benefits include:
- Completely odourless
- 100% aerobic non septic system
- Use your favourite household cleaners, disinfectants and bleaches
- Antibiotics no problem
- Easy and cheap to install
- Almost invisible
- Economical Built to last
Marine Wastewater Treatment Systems (Ocean Kleen)
Save our oceans with an Ocean Kleen onboard sewage treatment system.
- Onboard sewage treatment
- Polyethylene rotomoulded tank
- Easy to handle and lightweight
- Simple instillation
- Grade A standard treated sewage
Above Ground Rainwater Tanks
The Ozzi Kleen 5300L Above Ground Rainwater Tank (WT5300) is made from highest quality, food grade polyethylene which wont taint your water.
- Slim line and round rainwater tanks available
Below Ground Rainwater Tanks
The answer to water storage in the urban environment. The Ozzi Kleen RW5000 allows small urban blocks the convenience of rainwater storage with a space saving unobstrusive tank.
- The tank is out of site as it is completely buried with only the lid visible above ground
Commercial Wastewater Treatment Systems
Customised commercial Wastewater treatment systems have been a speciality of the experienced team at Ozzi Kleen for the last 25 years.
These systems are ideal for:
- Mining Sites
- Caravan parks, resorts, theme parks
- Defence Exercises
- Schools
- Sporting facilities
- Hotels/Motels
- Small communities and towns
Transportable Treatment Plants
Ozzi Kleen’s transportable packaged sewage treatment plants offer 'turnkey' convenience to customers.
Ozzi Kleen wastewater treatment plants are custom designed for a variety of capacity options and allow for easy addition of other modules. Applications include Mining and Construction Sites, Remote Island and International Applications, Disaster Regions and Caravan Parks.