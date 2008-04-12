Applications

WAREMA’s external Venetian blinds stand out for first-class heat protection and thus, in times of scarce energy resources in the modern building trade are the optimal shading system and this also applies to renovations (retrofitting).

The WAREMA external venetian blind stops 60 to 80% of the sun radiation already in front of the window pane and since there is a certain distance between the window and the Venetian blind, the air may circulate in between, thus avoiding a heat accumulation. Different slat shapes and guide rails offer individual solutions for almost any façade design and any demand.



Colours and Finishes

WAREMA external Venetian blinds are available in either flat slats or rolled bead slats in a variety of sizes and an extensive range of RAL colours.



Sizes

Slats are available in 60mm, 80mm and 100mm depending on whether you choose a flat slat or rolled bead.



General Advantages

WAREMA external Venetian blinds combine perfect external sun shading with a modern design. Their construction is similar to one of an internal Venetian blind, but much more robust. WAREMA’s external Venetian blinds are corrosion proof and withstand even extreme weather conditions. With their wide slats, which can be adjusted to any given angle from inside, they ensure the right brightness in the room at any time of day. Another advantage is the sight protection. External Venetian blinds protect you against unwanted views from outside, but at the same time, allow an almost unimpeded view out. With an extensive pallet of colours for the slats and guide rails, the WAREMA external Venetian blinds are a medium for creative façade design. At the user’s request, the external Venetian blind adapts to the façade or adds optical features.

