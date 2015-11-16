Wall Tiles and Porcelain Stoneware - The White Experience

The White Experience by Italgraniti is a product that fills a niche within both the commercial and residential marketplace. Combining both the timeless sophistication of natural stone and the flexibility of a glazed porcelain tile, this product creates the ultimate 'wow factor' for any project.

Available in 3 colour ranges made to replicate the look of natural stone

Statuario – Carrara Marble

Apuano – Calacutta Marble

Pulpis – Pietra Grey

The reason why this product is so unique when compared to other glazed Italian porcelain tiles currently available in the market, is that each colour comes with a premixed box of several different surface finishes. This provides the client with the ultimate flexibility when designing a concept that is distinctive to what has been done before.

The surface finishes of this stunningly crafted product consist of

Lappato – Low polish

Brushed – Mottled texture

Matt – Flat, non-polished

Antiquated – Smooth dimpled texture

Scored – Structured lines

Although the wheel cannot be reinvented, Italgraniti has certainly tried and in many cases succeeded with The White Experience.