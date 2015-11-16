Wall Tiles and Porcelain Stoneware - The White Experience
Last Updated on 16 Nov 2015
The infinite collection of white acquires new dimensions: unusual, surprising surfaces, maxi-sizes and decorative wall covering structures.
Overview
The White Experience by Italgraniti is a product that fills a niche within both the commercial and residential marketplace. Combining both the timeless sophistication of natural stone and the flexibility of a glazed porcelain tile, this product creates the ultimate 'wow factor' for any project.
Available in 3 colour ranges made to replicate the look of natural stone
- Statuario – Carrara Marble
- Apuano – Calacutta Marble
- Pulpis – Pietra Grey
The reason why this product is so unique when compared to other glazed Italian porcelain tiles currently available in the market, is that each colour comes with a premixed box of several different surface finishes. This provides the client with the ultimate flexibility when designing a concept that is distinctive to what has been done before.
The surface finishes of this stunningly crafted product consist of
- Lappato – Low polish
- Brushed – Mottled texture
- Matt – Flat, non-polished
- Antiquated – Smooth dimpled texture
- Scored – Structured lines
Although the wheel cannot be reinvented, Italgraniti has certainly tried and in many cases succeeded with The White Experience.