Wall Tiles and Porcelain Stoneware - The White Experience

Last Updated on 16 Nov 2015

The infinite collection of white acquires new dimensions: unusual, surprising surfaces, maxi-sizes and decorative wall covering structures.

Overview
Description

The White Experience by Italgraniti is a product that fills a niche within both the commercial and residential marketplace. Combining both the timeless sophistication of natural stone and the flexibility of a glazed porcelain tile, this product creates the ultimate 'wow factor' for any project.

Available in 3 colour ranges made to replicate the look of natural stone

  • Statuario – Carrara Marble
  • Apuano – Calacutta Marble
  • Pulpis – Pietra Grey

The reason why this product is so unique when compared to other glazed Italian porcelain tiles currently available in the market, is that each colour comes with a premixed box of several different surface finishes. This provides the client with the ultimate flexibility when designing a concept that is distinctive to what has been done before.

The surface finishes of this stunningly crafted product consist of

  • Lappato – Low polish
  • Brushed – Mottled texture
  • Matt – Flat, non-polished
  • Antiquated – Smooth dimpled texture
  • Scored – Structured lines

Although the wheel cannot be reinvented, Italgraniti has certainly tried and in many cases succeeded with The White Experience.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
The White Experience Brochure

21.72 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

107 Warren Road (Cumberland Highway)

(02) 98924833
