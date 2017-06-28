Logo
Vitrapanel: A pre-finished compressed fibre cement panel
Vitrapanel: A pre-finished compressed fibre cement panel
Detailed product image of pre-finished compressed firbre cement panel
External building facade of pre-finished compressed fibre cement panel
Detailed product image of pre-finished compressed firbre cement panel
External building facade of pre-finished compressed fibre cement panel
Last Updated on 28 Jun 2017

Vitrapanel is a high-quality pre-finished compressed fibre cement panel with ceramic-like qualities. The panel has a durable finish, making it low maintenance and long lasting.

Vitrapanel is a high-quality pre-finished compressed fibre cement panel with ceramic-like qualities. Vitrapanel utilises the 9 mm James Hardie Exotec compressed fibre cement cladding system that is prefinished with a high quality Lumiflon V700 fluoropolymer coating which has superior gloss and colour retention properties. The pre-finished panel can be installed for both internal and external use.

The panel comes as a standard in a semi gloss or satin finish, and can be ordered in any gloss or matte level. Vitrapanel enables designers to fully express their unique graphics through digital print.

Vitrapanel being a pre-finished fibre cement panel, is deemed non-combustible by the Building Code of Australia.

The panel has a durable finish, making it low maintenance and long lasting.

  • Non Combustible
  • Graffiti resistant
  • Weather/ U.V Resistant
  • Custom image graphics
  • Bacteria & Mould resistant
  • Impact resistant
  • Colour fade resistant
  • Low maintenance
  • Unlimited colours
Tunnel brochure

3.64 MB

Download
VitraPanel tunnel lining brochure

336.95 KB

Download
VitraPanel technical information

362.63 KB

Download
Display AddressDeer Park, VIC

1029 – 1035 Ballarat Road

03 9361 9999
