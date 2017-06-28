Vitrapanel: A pre-finished compressed fibre cement panel

Vitrapanel is a high-quality pre-finished compressed fibre cement panel with ceramic-like qualities. Vitrapanel utilises the 9 mm James Hardie Exotec compressed fibre cement cladding system that is prefinished with a high quality Lumiflon V700 fluoropolymer coating which has superior gloss and colour retention properties. The pre-finished panel can be installed for both internal and external use.

The panel comes as a standard in a semi gloss or satin finish, and can be ordered in any gloss or matte level. Vitrapanel enables designers to fully express their unique graphics through digital print.

Vitrapanel being a pre-finished fibre cement panel, is deemed non-combustible by the Building Code of Australia.

The panel has a durable finish, making it low maintenance and long lasting.

Features: