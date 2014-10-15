Vital has been thoughtfully designed for Health and Aged Care

As world leaders in designing and the manufacturing and production of woven carpets, Brintons Carpets have launched a new range of carpets for the Heath and Aged Care market.

Prevent spills from passing through the carpet with impervious backing and sanitised anti-microbial treatment creates a cleanlier environment

Created for safety, comfort and practicality

Anti-microbial treatment on the front and back of carpet

Acts as a filter to trap allergens until they are removed through cleaning

Strength through integrated weaving

A balance of function and beauty

The very first 100% solution dyed nylon Axminster collection

Brintons Carpets are designed to create a cleaner and more comfortable environment as well as giving the buyer options in their design choices

Noise absorption

Designs are also available through Brintons Design Studio Online (DSO) which allows interaction with the designs and even the potential to re-colour carpet designs

Available in 3.66m width

Available in various designs

Combine style and functionality with the Vital Carpet range, designed for both practicality, safety and comfort the range is ideal for both the Health and Care market and the hospitality market.