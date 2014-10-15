Vital has been thoughtfully designed for Health and Aged Care
Last Updated on 15 Oct 2014
As world leaders in designing and the manufacturing of woven carpets, Brintons have launched a new range of carpets for the Heath and Aged Care market.
Overview
As world leaders in designing and the manufacturing and production of woven carpets, Brintons Carpets have launched a new range of carpets for the Heath and Aged Care market.
Prevent spills from passing through the carpet with impervious backing and sanitised anti-microbial treatment creates a cleanlier environment
- Created for safety, comfort and practicality
- Anti-microbial treatment on the front and back of carpet
- Acts as a filter to trap allergens until they are removed through cleaning
- Strength through integrated weaving
- A balance of function and beauty
- The very first 100% solution dyed nylon Axminster collection
Brintons Carpets are designed to create a cleaner and more comfortable environment as well as giving the buyer options in their design choices
- Noise absorption
- Designs are also available through Brintons Design Studio Online (DSO) which allows interaction with the designs and even the potential to re-colour carpet designs
- Available in 3.66m width
- Available in various designs
Combine style and functionality with the Vital Carpet range, designed for both practicality, safety and comfort the range is ideal for both the Health and Care market and the hospitality market.