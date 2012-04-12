Visually Enhancing Tree Guards and Grilles by Citygreen

S

tandard Tree Grill es

Manufactured from cast iron

A range of fabricated grilles can be produced in either mild or stainless steel

Heavy duty frames will be needed if the grilles are subject to vehicle loading

Tree Grilles can be integrated with root management, irrigation, aeration and guying systems

Integrated Tree Grilles

Extensive range of sizes and specifications that have been designed to accommodate a variety of access requirements and loading weights

3 different options available- Castle, Boulevard and Custom Design

DuraPlate II Tree Grille

High class tree grilles offer flexibility by using CNC programmed laser technology for cutting decorative designs into the surface

Aesthetically pleasing with three contemporary designs

Three different metals can be incorporated into the design- corten steel, stainless steel and mild steel

Tree Grille Frames

These frames stabilize the grilles and prevent any sagging around the tree

Frames have a high quality galvanised finish

Allows the grille to be easily lifted out for access around the rootball zone

Vertical Tree Guards

Strong construction with a range of varying designs

Eliminates problems such as damage from bicycles or vandalism

Create a visual statement in public areas

Guards can be fitted to medium or heavy duty framing or be ground- fixed

Aboresin

Resin bonded gravel allowing free flow of air and water to root zones

Able to support light vehicular traffic

Prevents stones from migrating beyond the tree pit area

Able to retrofitted around existing trees

Citygreen's Street Tree Protection Grilles and Guards are functional, visually striking and help in maintaining healthy tree pit conditions.The extensive range includes the Standard Tree Grilles, Integrated Tree Grillles, DuraPlateII Tree Grille, Tree Grille Frames, Vertical Tree Guards and Aboresin.All surrounds have been engineered to high precision standards and are made under rigid quality controls.