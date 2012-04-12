Visually Enhancing Tree Guards and Grilles by Citygreen
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2012
Citygreen have an extensive range of Tree Guards and Grilles that suit a range of urban environments, the designs are visually enhancing and also functional.
Overview
Description
Citygreen's Street Tree Protection Grilles and Guards are functional, visually striking and help in maintaining healthy tree pit conditions.
The extensive range includes the Standard Tree Grilles, Integrated Tree Grillles, DuraPlateII Tree Grille, Tree Grille Frames, Vertical Tree Guards and Aboresin.
Standard Tree Grilles
The extensive range includes the Standard Tree Grilles, Integrated Tree Grillles, DuraPlateII Tree Grille, Tree Grille Frames, Vertical Tree Guards and Aboresin.
Standard Tree Grilles
- Manufactured from cast iron
- A range of fabricated grilles can be produced in either mild or stainless steel
- Heavy duty frames will be needed if the grilles are subject to vehicle loading
- Tree Grilles can be integrated with root management, irrigation, aeration and guying systems
- Extensive range of sizes and specifications that have been designed to accommodate a variety of access requirements and loading weights
- 3 different options available- Castle, Boulevard and Custom Design
- High class tree grilles offer flexibility by using CNC programmed laser technology for cutting decorative designs into the surface
- Aesthetically pleasing with three contemporary designs
- Three different metals can be incorporated into the design- corten steel, stainless steel and mild steel
- These frames stabilize the grilles and prevent any sagging around the tree
- Frames have a high quality galvanised finish
- Allows the grille to be easily lifted out for access around the rootball zone
- Strong construction with a range of varying designs
- Eliminates problems such as damage from bicycles or vandalism
- Create a visual statement in public areas
- Guards can be fitted to medium or heavy duty framing or be ground- fixed
- Resin bonded gravel allowing free flow of air and water to root zones
- Able to support light vehicular traffic
- Prevents stones from migrating beyond the tree pit area
- Able to retrofitted around existing trees