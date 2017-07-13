Vista Wall Garden System

This is a unique vertical garden system with more pots per M2 and easy to access the drip irrigation system for maintenance. It has an inbuilt drainage system so no pot receives more water than another, avoiding dry rot. The increased pot ratio provides greater green density giving the client a far greater quality vertical garden for less cost.

Vista Concepts is a national supplier of Vertical Wall Garden Systems offering solutions for:

Urban design in providing greening in apartments, high rise, public buildings and street scapes.

Interior commercial fitouts

Commercial buildings in reception areas, outdoor recreation areas,

Large developments such as hospitals, airports, museums and public utilities.

Being a product of nature, it enhances the environment, creates a healthier atmosphere, and increases work efficiency.