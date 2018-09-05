Karndean Korlok Click Vinyl Flooring
Last Updated on 05 Sep 2018
Korlok is a rigid core flooring product, and as such, is an ideal alternative to laminate and engineered hardwood click floors. Offering quick and easy installation and hiding subfloor imperfections, it also has the durable and waterproof qualities of luxury vinyl.
Overview
Not all rigid core ranges are the same
With a large increase in the hybrid flooring category over the last 12 months, consumers are getting
confused about what to look for in a hybrid LVT. But as you know Karndean sees flooring differently.
We have created a summary below, covering the top four areas where Korlok by Karndean stands tall
as the category leader.
Unique Design
Korlok offers the largest range of authentic wood designs inspired by Australian, North American and
European timbers. With a dedicated team that travels the world looking for unique floor designs that
customers will love for a lifetime.
From the Spotted Gum tree that flourishes along the eastern seaboard of Australia, to our Blackbutt
planks that were sourced from the very north of New South Wales where thick forests merge with the
beautiful coastline, the Australian timbers sourced for our Korlok range are truly magnificent.
100% PVC Rigid Core
- Korlok is an Expanded PVC Core (EPC)
- EPC is de-plasticised for rigidity and stability and expanded for bulk but otherwise pure PVC
Technically Superior
- Exclusive High Definition Photographic Layer - Gives Korlok its highly realistic appearance
- K-Core - Reinforced 100% PVC for a more stable, waterproof core
- 5G® Locking Mechanism - The only Rigid Core with ‘drop & lock’
- Pre-attached Engineered Acoustic Backing - Makes Korlok quieter to walk on
Karndean Difference
- Confidence in the Karndean Designflooring brand
- Visualisation tools to help support customers in making an informed decision
- Lifetime warranty on Korlok’s 5G® ‘drop & lock’ mechanism and the product
- Expertly trained and highly knowledgeable technical support to assist with any technical query