Karndean Korlok Click Vinyl Flooring

Not all rigid core ranges are the same

With a large increase in the hybrid flooring category over the last 12 months, consumers are getting

confused about what to look for in a hybrid LVT. But as you know Karndean sees flooring differently.

We have created a summary below, covering the top four areas where Korlok by Karndean stands tall

as the category leader.

Unique Design

Korlok offers the largest range of authentic wood designs inspired by Australian, North American and

European timbers. With a dedicated team that travels the world looking for unique floor designs that

customers will love for a lifetime.

From the Spotted Gum tree that flourishes along the eastern seaboard of Australia, to our Blackbutt

planks that were sourced from the very north of New South Wales where thick forests merge with the

beautiful coastline, the Australian timbers sourced for our Korlok range are truly magnificent.

100% PVC Rigid Core

Korlok is an Expanded PVC Core (EPC)

EPC is de-plasticised for rigidity and stability and expanded for bulk but otherwise pure PVC

Technically Superior

Exclusive High Definition Photographic Layer - Gives Korlok its highly realistic appearance

K-Core - Reinforced 100% PVC for a more stable, waterproof core

5G® Locking Mechanism - The only Rigid Core with ‘drop & lock’

Pre-attached Engineered Acoustic Backing - Makes Korlok quieter to walk on



Karndean Difference