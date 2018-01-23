Vila Rica Plank Carpet Tile Collection by Carpets Inter
Last Updated on 23 Jan 2018
Overview
Vila Rica is inspired by the vernacular architecture of historic Portugal, specifically from the villas or small towns. The exteriors of the typical buildings combine mostly neutral walls enlivened with accent colours. The designer uses variegated neutrals interspersed with accents of colour in an organic linear pattern to create a simple texture that renders a quiet sophisticated look on the floor.
Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, the Vila Rica plank collection offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.
- Provides twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tile
- 150% more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tile
- Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600 ml PET bottles per square metre
- Provides the highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating / 100% Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator