Vila Rica Plank Carpet Tile Collection by Carpets Inter

Vila Rica is inspired by the vernacular architecture of historic Portugal, specifically from the villas or small towns. The exteriors of the typical buildings combine mostly neutral walls enlivened with accent colours. The designer uses variegated neutrals interspersed with accents of colour in an organic linear pattern to create a simple texture that renders a quiet sophisticated look on the floor.

Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, the Vila Rica plank collection offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.